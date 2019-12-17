Home Cities Bengaluru

Commuters want all trains to have six coaches on Green Line: Survey

And the results showed that about 92 per cent of the respondents use the Green Line and about 98 per cent of them wanted the number of coaches to be increased.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Of the 23 trains on the Green Line, only eight have six coaches I EXPRESS

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In spite of the recent addition of two six-coach trains to Metro’s Yelechenahalli-Nagasandra Green Line on December 2, a majority of commuters want all the trains on the route to have six coaches. Out of the 23 trains on the Green Line, only eight have six coaches, whereas all the 20 trains on the Mysuru road-Byapanahalli Purple Line have six coaches. Lakshmi Balaji, a resident of Kanakpura, who has been commuting on the Green Line carried out a survey. Some of the questions posed in survey were: Do you use Metro’s Yelechanahalli-Nagasandra line? Will you take Metro often if the number of coaches is increased and less crowded?

And the results showed that about 92 per cent of the respondents use the Green Line and about 98 per cent of them wanted the number of coaches to be increased. And 97 per cent said they would switch to Metro if the number of coaches were increased as the trains would become less crowded. As many as 60 per cent of the respondents said they would use Metro during 7.30 am-10.30 am.

Lakshmi who takes Metro at Yelechenahalli everyday and gets down at Majestic found that 1.5 lakh people use the Metro everyday on the Green Line and that there is a huge rush during morning hours. 
“People keep pushing one another and there is no place to stand. Many a time, people stand at the door. And  there is no six-coach train at 7.30 am from Yelechenehalli towards Nagasandra. It is only from 8.30 am... Even the time gap between some of the six-coach trains is 20 minutes. BMRCL should make all of them six-coach trains,” she said.

Another commuter SKV Prasad said, “I have tried taking trains from Lalbagh West Gate to Nagsandra and even from Majestic. But all the time the coaches are full. BMRCL is saying they are increasing the number of coaches during peak hours. I do not know which peak hours they are talking about, because there are no six-coach trains during peak hours.

Even the frequency is six minutes and we want it to be three minutes.”
Abdul Aleem, another commuter, said, ‘’Metro calculates its frequency based on the calculation of 8 persons/square metre inside the train. This base assumption should change and BMRCL should stop looking at us as sheep. That’s when you can expect people to start moving from private transport to Metro”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru metro Namma Metro
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp