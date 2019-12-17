Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress speaking Pakistan’s language: BJP defends CAA  

With protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act snowballing into a movement, the BJP is preparing itself to defend the legislation.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim women join the protest against NRC, CAA at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Monday. The community is considering boycotting NRC | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

With protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act snowballing into a movement, the BJP is preparing itself to defend the legislation. In the wake of many chief ministers stating that they would not implement CAA or NRC, the BJP has threatened to initiate action via Parliament against states refusing to implement the legislation. 

“CAA is part of our ideological and political commitment to the nation. We have the people’s mandate to implement this. We have seen some state governments saying they won’t implement the act, but citizenship is a central issue. Whatever the Parliament legislates on matters of citizenship, states have no choice but to implement, they are obligated to. Whether it is Opposition CMs or even the new pseudo-secular entrant Udhdhav Thackeray - let them write a letter that they won’t implement it,” said GVL Narasimha Rao, Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson of the BJP. 

Insisting that vested interests have been spreading misinformation to create fear, the BJP has decided to go to the people, door-to-door, to create awareness about the CAA. The party on Monday held a nationwide workshop for its media spokespersons, editors of its regional publications and select groups of leaders, and released a manual on the Act, along with historical background, and has asked its cadres to take it to the people. 

The BJP has even set the tone for its outreach program. “Congress seems to be in coalition with political parties of Pakistan. What Rahul Gandhi says is similar to what Imran khan says. They are speaking Pakistan’s language, as if Khan’s party is the new entrant to UPA. Rahul Gandhi should be Rahul Jinnah,”  Rao said, insisting that CAA won’t apply to Indian citizens. About 60 BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and two Union Territories (Puducherry and Lakshadweep) took part in the workshop. 

Meanwhile, in Tumakuru, Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism, C T Ravi, made a strong statement against those opposing the CAA, alleging that the Taliban, Congress and Communists have put up a united front. “There is a conspiracy brewing. The Talibans, Congress and Communists have come together to oppose the CAA,” he said, adding those who are anti-CAA need to realise the difference between religious refugees and illegal intruders in India.

