Decision on Class 7 board exams soon, says Minister

BENGALURU: The state government will take a decision on implementing board exams for Class 7 in the next two days, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar.Speaking to reporters on Monday, the minister said the National Child Rights Commission has objected to the implementation of board exams for Class 7. “Many private schools too have raised objections. Our intention is to make children get used to board exams before they face SSLC. This is on trial. We are also not going to fail any student in Class 7 and this has been convened to the commission,’’ he said.

Concerned that Class 7 board exams will create pressure on students, the commission had written to the principal secretary to the Primary and Secondary Education, seeking a reply.On including lessons on Tipu Sultan in school textbooks, Kumar said he was yet to get the expert committee report on the matter. He also refuted speculations that the government had received the report. “Once we get the report, we will discuss it and then proceed,” the minister said.

Holding his second phone-in or Samavedana programme, this time exclusively for students, Kumar assured the students that 10,600 teachers will be appointed before the next academic year, to fill in vacancies, especially in primary level where there are more vacancies. Several parents and former students of government schools said their schools did not have facilities and teachers.

When asked to comment on the video of schoolchildren who were made to enact demolition of Babri Masjid, Kumar said he had not seen the video. He said he will look at it, seek details from the Block Education Officer, and take appropriate action.Manasa, a Class 9 student from Ballari, said, “None of the schools near my home have classes after Class 9. The closest high school is 9 kilometres away and if there is nothing closer my parents will make me quit school.” The minister asked Manasa to have a letter written from the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) to the department to start Class 9 near their home.

Suchita from Koppa taluk said, around 35 students in the school have to walk through a forest area and were scared for their safety. She asked for schools to teach them Karate so they could defend themselves. The minister asked the Department of Public Instruction commissioner Jagadeesh, to send a proposal to teach Karate at a cluster level.

Clever request

Sharanavabasava, a parent, suggested to the minister to have politicians’ sons and daughters study in government schools, which would lead to development of school facilities.