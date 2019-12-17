Driven by a love for adventure

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Looking back at her childhood days in Jaipur, Sushma Khichar’s life has taken a complete 360-degree turn since then. From being “too protected” by her family and never allowed to venture anywhere alone to embarking on a solo drive through various states of India, the hotel manager at Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park sure has come a long way. “I am the opposite of who I was: Independent and no longer reliant on others to always have company,” she says.

Thanks to a job that requires her to always be on the move, Khichar has spent time in different cities and has stories of fun adventures from almost all of them, including motorbiking, trekking, scuba diving and driving across state borders. For example, her time in Mussoorie is closely linked to the many memories of treks she embarked on, including an eight-hour uphill trek at Nag Tibba.

“Once, a guest at a hotel convinced me to give scuba diving a shot. I didn’t even know swimming at that point!” she recalls, adding that she first learned how to swim five years ago, and then went on her first dive the following year. “Havelock Island in Andamans will always be close to my heart because that’s where I experienced a different world altogether for the first time. It was an unforgettable dive where I forgot about everything for those few minutes under water,” adds the hospitality professional.

Since then, Khichar has been on multiple treks through Uttarakhand and dives in Andamans, Phillipines, Langkawi and Bali. Her most memorable experience, however, was the 10-day solo drive she went on, through Goa, Pune, Mumbai, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Delhi. “Driving is my passion and I really enjoy taking my car out for spontaneous journeys.

I like to go on a 3-4-hour long drive every Sunday,” says the 39-year-old. But safety is always of prime concern on these trips, with Khichar usually beginning her journey at 4 or 5am and winding up by 7pm. “The best part about being single is that you aren’t answerable to anyone. My mother does worry but she eventually came around,” she says, adding that she also heads out on motorbiking trips once a month.

And the adventure streak doesn’t stop there. Khichar is looking forward to her dive in Vietnam towards the end of December and a group drive from Bengaluru to Bangkok in February. “All this travel has only made me a stronger person with more self-confidence and the ability to know that I can do anything. And this now reflects in my work style too. I’m open to taking risks; it may not always be right but I’m willing to try,” she says.