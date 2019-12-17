Home Cities Bengaluru

Eight cybercrime stations to be inaugurated in Bengaluru on Tuesday

 To tackle cyber crimes taking place in the city, an order to bring in eight Cyber Economic Narcotics (CEN) stations has just been passed on Monday.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To tackle cyber crimes taking place in the city, an order to bring in eight Cyber Economic Narcotics (CEN) stations has just been passed on Monday. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, along with Home Minister and other senior officers of the police department, will inaugurate the stations on Tuesday at Vidhana Soudha.

The inauguration will be done along with the flagging off 80 new Hoysalas. The CEN stations are expected to be in all the eight divisions where the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) are seated. “There might be a transition hiccup initially such as transferring the officers, station resources, setting up the office structure etc.

The Cyber Crime Police Station  will continue to work but these eight stations will ease out the workload. The DCPs will choose a station in their respective division which will be convenient for citizens to register complaints,” said DCP Central Chethan Singh Rathore who has chosen Cubbon Park Police Station as a CEN station.However, DCP Rathore said, “Any case can be registered in any police station.”

