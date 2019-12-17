Home Cities Bengaluru

Hyatt Centric to launch Spacelabs

This Sunday, gear up for an evening at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore as artistes Jimmy Asquith, Kohra, Soulspace and Unnayanaa set the stage ablaze for the launch of Spacelabs by Red

Published: 17th December 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Sunday, gear up for an evening at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore as artistes Jimmy Asquith, Kohra, Soulspace and Unnayanaa set the stage ablaze for the launch of Spacelabs by Red Bull. Bengaluru’s first 24-hour, state of the art music studio, record Label, academy and events curator based out of the city,  Spacelabs’ mission is to build culture and nightlife in the city, and to this end, their first showcase features an array of local and international talent: London-based Jimmy Asquith, who helms Lobster Theremin, one of the best underground labels; Qilla Records boss Kohra, and a clutch of local heroes including Soulspace and  Unnayanaa, who will debut their new project Afrofuturism, which explores the developing intersection of African diaspora culture with technology.

They are joined by Spacelab’s fresh new talent: RA: 00h 08m 23s as well as Ari, Dianna and Meneno on support.The launch will take place at the rooftop restaurant, The Bengaluru Brassiere, where the stage will be built in the expanse of an emptied pool.For reservations contact 080-40187200.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp