Hyatt Centric to launch Spacelabs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Sunday, gear up for an evening at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore as artistes Jimmy Asquith, Kohra, Soulspace and Unnayanaa set the stage ablaze for the launch of Spacelabs by Red Bull. Bengaluru’s first 24-hour, state of the art music studio, record Label, academy and events curator based out of the city, Spacelabs’ mission is to build culture and nightlife in the city, and to this end, their first showcase features an array of local and international talent: London-based Jimmy Asquith, who helms Lobster Theremin, one of the best underground labels; Qilla Records boss Kohra, and a clutch of local heroes including Soulspace and Unnayanaa, who will debut their new project Afrofuturism, which explores the developing intersection of African diaspora culture with technology.

They are joined by Spacelab’s fresh new talent: RA: 00h 08m 23s as well as Ari, Dianna and Meneno on support.The launch will take place at the rooftop restaurant, The Bengaluru Brassiere, where the stage will be built in the expanse of an emptied pool.For reservations contact 080-40187200.