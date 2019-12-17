Kerala techie couple found hanging from tree committed suicide, confirm Bengaluru Police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Investigating into the case of a Kerala couple who was found hanging from a tree in Bengaluru on November 29, the police now say there was no foul play.

Police said that this was a case of suicide in addition to the post mortem report which suggests death due to suffocation by hanging.

The couple, identified as Abhijit Mohan, 25, from Agali in Palakkad and Sree Lakshmi, 21, from Mala in Thrissur, was working in an IT company in Electronics City had plans of getting married.

However, much to their family and friends' shock, they were found hanging from a tree and their bodies were in a highly decomposed state.

The jurisdictional Hebbagodi police said that investigation indicated that it was a clear case of suicide. “We will be filing a chargesheet in the court after all the procedures,” the police informed.

“The post mortem report has to be given by the doctors and they have given us a report. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts had come to the spot when the bodies were found. There was hardly anything left for them to take the samples and conduct tests. But with whatever was left of them, the experts had immediately called it a suicide case,” the investigating officer explained.

When asked about the allegations made by the family members on withholding information from them, the officer told TNIE that “We are not aware of the allegations made by them. The family members are free to challenge the case in court. A person had called us asking for an update during the byelections but we had requested them to come post-elections. No one has come forward since,” the officer said.