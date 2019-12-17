Home Cities Bengaluru

Medley of song and dance: NGO takes fun ‘steps’ towards inclusive society

Along with dance performances by the specially-abled people, there was a talent showcase by children from underprivileged families and dance workshops by volunteers of the NGO.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:37 AM

Pic: Nagaraja Gadekal

By Lesly Joseph 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Smileys India, an NGO that works towards creating an inclusive society through art, culture, technology, sports and education, conducted the sixth edition of Tandav – an inclusive dance festival for persons with disability – on December 15 at VET college, JP Nagar. The team invites different organisations working for people with special physical as well as intellectual needs to this one-day annual dance festival. This time, children and adults from Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, The Association Of People With Disability, Need Base India and Deepika School participated at the event.   

“Every year, we take kids to Tandav. This time, 27 children have come to the programme. Some are performing, while others will participate in workshops. It’s a nice change for them from regular school-hostel life,” said Laxman, a physical training master of Samarthanam Trust. While he was talking, Shiva Prasad, a student from the same school who has learning disabilities, interrupted Laxman and said joyfully, “I sang Januma Needuthale (Kannada song) and danced too.”

Along with dance performances by the specially-abled people, there was a talent showcase by children from underprivileged families and dance workshops by volunteers of the NGO. “We started with Ananda Tandav six years ago. This year, it’s called Kali Tandav.

It’s a platform where people with disabilities and children from difficult backgrounds can enjoy their time. We have installed special sound amplifiers and speakers to make the deaf and blind experience the festival effectively. Our volunteers also teach them simple dance steps. One other speciality of Tandav is that it’s a crowd-funded event,” Vishnu Soman, founder, Smileys India, said. 

