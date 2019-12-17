‘My dad taught me humility’ 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Odissi dancer Ratikanta Mohapatra never wanted to follow the footsteps of his father, Odissi legend Kelucharan Mohapatra. “As a kid, I used to read a lot of detective novels. I wanted to become a policeman because I thought that was a cool job,” he said. In the city for an event organised by Adyasha Foundation at Seva Sedan, Malleswaram, on Sunday, Mohapatra told CE that he feels once he opted for dance, the stage became nothing less than a place of worship for him. “The moment I step on the stage, I begin to feel close to the divine,” said Mohapatra, whose performance was about the relationship between Lord Rama and his devotee, Shabari.

Though he calls his father his “biggest guru”, the 53-year-old dancer says comparisons with his father are suffocating, and it is unfair for anybody to be compared with a dance legend like him. Besides an interest in Odissi, the one thing that he picked up from Kelucharan Mohapatra was humility. “I never saw my father speak to anyone arrogantly.

Moreover, legends like Sanjukta Panigrahi and Pandit Raghunath Panigrahi were regular visitors at home. I felt like a speck in front of them,” said Mohapatra, who started dancing professionally at the age of 12, when he performed with his father in a play on the story of the Konark temple, where they portrayed the roles of a father and son. Four decades later, he still ensure he practises with his troupe for around 6 hours every day.

Even though he has been practising a dance form that dates over 2,000 years, Mohapatra likes to encourage dancers who want to bring their own variations. “It is important for an artiste to innovate new forms of dance with time. The roots of Indian classical dance are so strong that there is no threat from any modern dance forms,” said Mohapatra, who hails from Cuttack in Odisha, and calls Bengaluru his second home. He had spent over five years at Nrityagram in the city. “The warmth that I get from people here is touching,” he said.