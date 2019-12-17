Home Cities Bengaluru

Panels set up to monitor TV programmes, state tells HC

The affidavit stated that the order dated February 19, 2008, passed by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting, was implemented by the Karnataka government.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has constituted state and district level committees to monitor the contents of programmes broadcast on television channels. The department of information and public relations filed the affidavit before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, on steps taken to implement the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, in response to directions issued after hearing the public interest litigation filed by Geetha Misra. 

The affidavit stated that the order dated February 19, 2008, passed by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting, was implemented by the Karnataka government.The state government constituted the state-level committee headed by the department secretary and also appointed the district magistrate/deputy commissioner of each district as authorising officer, in terms of Section 2(a) of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. 

The committee, headed by the deputy commissioner, will have the SP, district public relations officer, principal of a women’s college in the district, and representatives of leading NGOs working for the welfare of women and children, besides academicians/psychologists/sociologists as members. 

Control room established  
According to the affidavit, on December 10, 2019, the state government established a control room working 24x7 at its headquarters to monitor and receive complaints from the public. It also provided an e-mail id (complaintsontelevision@gmail.com). An exclusive landline and mobile number were also provided to the public to register their complaints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp