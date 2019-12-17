Panels set up to monitor TV programmes, state tells HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has constituted state and district level committees to monitor the contents of programmes broadcast on television channels. The department of information and public relations filed the affidavit before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, on steps taken to implement the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, in response to directions issued after hearing the public interest litigation filed by Geetha Misra.

The affidavit stated that the order dated February 19, 2008, passed by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting, was implemented by the Karnataka government.The state government constituted the state-level committee headed by the department secretary and also appointed the district magistrate/deputy commissioner of each district as authorising officer, in terms of Section 2(a) of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.

The committee, headed by the deputy commissioner, will have the SP, district public relations officer, principal of a women’s college in the district, and representatives of leading NGOs working for the welfare of women and children, besides academicians/psychologists/sociologists as members.

Control room established

According to the affidavit, on December 10, 2019, the state government established a control room working 24x7 at its headquarters to monitor and receive complaints from the public. It also provided an e-mail id (complaintsontelevision@gmail.com). An exclusive landline and mobile number were also provided to the public to register their complaints.