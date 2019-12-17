Post hack, transport dept’s website still down, info limited

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the Karnataka government’s e-procurement site shut down after being hacked almost five months back, the State transport department’s website went down too, as it was under the same IT vendor. The website has since come to a standstill, with two-three manual tenders being called. If you take a look at the current website, a page with just a few instructions explaining how to get your driving licence and registration certificate pops up.

Some citizens who had tried paying their vehicle registration tax through the website earlier are yet to receive refunds as well. “Around 100-200 people are yet to receive their refunds, as they had paid twice due to a technical glitch,” said a senior officer. The amount to be refunded is still unclear. The department also lacks a state statistics department, with only centralised data registered by National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Delhi available. An officer said that to receive Karnataka-specific data, the department has to write a letter to Delhi, requesting them to share the same.

In addition, the department also lacks a public relations officer, and currently, the Assistant Director of Planning has taken on this additional charge. This has proved to be a hindrance, as there is no call centre for citizen feedback. Tenders for a call centre were first floated in December 2017, but the plan was scrapped due to a lack of bidders. Tenders were then manually called in this year through local newspapers, but there has been progress.

Overall, the department has been hush-hush over its activities. Some officers informed TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that there have been five transfers in the last two years, and that post bypolls, chances of another transfer is likely. This has also led to several works not moving forward.

“We have only 48 per cent of the workforce active currently. Nobody wants to work in the Transport Department because there is no money here. Whereas, employees prefer working at RTO offices since it’s

easy to make money there,” said a highly-placed source in the department. “The pace at which works are moving forward is dismal,” the source added.

Speaking to TNIE, Shivraj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Transport (e-governance and environment), said that the department has cancelled its contract with its previous IT vendor, and is planning to launch a new website using its own server. “It will take some more time for the new website to be launched. We are working with the Centre for Smart Governance, Centre for e-governance and the State Data Centre,” he said.