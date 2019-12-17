Home Cities Bengaluru

Searching for an id, beyond email and social media

I am quite flummoxed by our mint-fresh generation, the uber cool set who wear the digital native tag with ease, who aspire to be global citizens, and who carry little baggage.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Gulnaar Mirza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I am quite flummoxed by our mint-fresh generation, the uber cool set who wear the digital native tag with ease, who aspire to be global citizens, and who carry little baggage. They are free souls, almost hippie in their outlook and wary of striking roots.Theirs is a world of blurring borders, of multiple friend groups, and seamless living – of co-working, co-living, co-habiting, co-owning (pets, generally) and also of little commitment.

But they are happy with it, this young lot, which is tuned out of this world, their heads in the cloud, dreaming of crossing continents, unfettered by bonds and EMIs. Theirs is the world of Uber, Bounce, Dunzo, Zoomcar and Nestaway. Why buy a car when you can use and move on? Why buy a home when you may want to uproot and explore new horizons? Why get tied down to regular jobs when you can dream on?

In their world, there are no slots. Mixed parentage is the norm, so is having a single parent. They could span two states, two communities or even two countries, and defy all narrow definitions. They represent a unity of cultures, are accepting and non-judgmental, unruffled by divorce, questions of religion and sexuality.

Universal names are the norm – an Aman, Azad, Sahil, Sameera, Sara or Alisha could be on either side of the community divide and could escape the eyes of those who read a name, and read into it: who see north/south, east/west, upper/lower, forward/backward, sect/creed, Punjabi, Telugu, Bengali, Bihari… who profile a person and slot it away for later use. In compartments.

They are the smart generation, a creation of the Internet who don’t discriminate between gender, colour and orientation. They create their little universes and inhabit them, and may appear disconnected, but make no mistake, they are awoke and aware. They care deeply for the environment, just as they do for their personal freedoms. Yet, there are disturbing trends too: at a summer school workshop, a speaker was booed out just because he didn’t fit into the right end of the political spectrum.

Sadly, there is a formal compartmentalisation happening today, and taking its toll, as we are called upon to prove yet again, our parentage, roots, social standing, caste, community… Our born identity, as it were. And where, in the confines of the strange new world order, do these children fit? Will they accept it as the new normal, will they bow before the reich or discard discrimination and march on? For it is they who hold the torch of hope.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp