Survey on domestic tourism from Jan 1

BENGALURU: The National Sample Surveys will start a survey from January 1 on domestic tourism expenditure of Indians and a survey to know the preferred places within India. Along with this, the surveyors will also conduct a multi-indicator survey for the first time. Speaking to TNIE, on the sidelines of the survey, P A Mini, Deputy Director General, RO- Bengaluru, said the multi-indicator survey will help set the multi-sustainable development goals for 2030.

The objective of the survey is to collect information on migration and construction of homes since 2014- 15. Information on access to mass media, availability of registration of birth certificates will also be collected. She explained that that the outline of the survey programme is to know people’s lifestyle like education, sanitation, migration, food security, access to mass media, forms of mass media being accessed to, health care and household characteristics.

The survey is being

conducted to collect details like expenditure on domestic tourism, household characteristics and trip characteristics. She said this data will be shared with Ministry of Tourism to prepare a road map for the future and improve amenities in destinations.