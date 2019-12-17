Home Cities Bengaluru

Survey on domestic tourism from Jan 1

The National Sample Surveys will start a survey from January 1 on domestic tourism expenditure of Indians and a survey to know the preferred places within India.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Sample Surveys will start a survey from January 1 on domestic tourism expenditure of Indians and a survey to know the preferred places within India. Along with this, the surveyors will also conduct a multi-indicator survey for the first time. Speaking to TNIE, on the sidelines of the survey, P A Mini, Deputy Director General, RO- Bengaluru, said the multi-indicator survey will help set the multi-sustainable development goals for 2030.

The objective of the survey is to collect information on migration and construction of homes since 2014- 15. Information on access to mass media, availability of registration of birth certificates will also be collected. She explained that that the outline of the survey programme is to know people’s lifestyle like education, sanitation, migration, food security, access to mass media, forms of mass media being accessed to, health care and household characteristics. 

The survey is being 
conducted to collect details like expenditure on domestic tourism, household characteristics and trip characteristics. She said this data will be shared with Ministry of Tourism to prepare a road map for the future and improve amenities in destinations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp