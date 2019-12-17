Home Cities Bengaluru

Trending: Student gets thumbs-up for bus video

Ravi used different sized matchboxes to depict buses, and matchsticks for people.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since the Bus Priority Lane started, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been uploading videos on their social media account to create awareness among the public on the importance of BPL. Recently, a video by a college student, asking people to shift to buses, grabbed public attention.Arvind Ravi, a postgraduate student at Reva University, made a stop motion video on how to get rid of traffic and pollution by using BMTC buses. 

Ravi used different sized matchboxes to depict buses, and matchsticks for people. He made drawings of buildings, roads, lanes and the sky. The video has 434 pictures, stitched together to become a stop motion video. The video begins with a clean area near a village, where the bus picks up passengers. As the bus moves towards the city’s roads, there’s a lot of honking and traffic and vehicles move slowly. Even those waiting at bus stops choose cabs as the bus is stuck in the same place for some time. But when cars move out of the bus lane, buses start moving fast and passengers hop on to the BMTC bus to reach their destination faster. 

Arvind said, “This is my first-ever stop motion video, and I did it for a social cause. I got a lot of appreciation from my professors. BMTC officials were impressed and told me to send the video and updated it within two days.” BMTC MD C Shikha said, “All the videos uploaded by BMTC on BPL awareness have been very effective. Around 10 lakh people have viewed the videos.”    Arvind’s video garnered more than 1,000 views and is being shared on social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp