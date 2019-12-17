Trending: Student gets thumbs-up for bus video

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since the Bus Priority Lane started, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been uploading videos on their social media account to create awareness among the public on the importance of BPL. Recently, a video by a college student, asking people to shift to buses, grabbed public attention.Arvind Ravi, a postgraduate student at Reva University, made a stop motion video on how to get rid of traffic and pollution by using BMTC buses.

Ravi used different sized matchboxes to depict buses, and matchsticks for people. He made drawings of buildings, roads, lanes and the sky. The video has 434 pictures, stitched together to become a stop motion video. The video begins with a clean area near a village, where the bus picks up passengers. As the bus moves towards the city’s roads, there’s a lot of honking and traffic and vehicles move slowly. Even those waiting at bus stops choose cabs as the bus is stuck in the same place for some time. But when cars move out of the bus lane, buses start moving fast and passengers hop on to the BMTC bus to reach their destination faster.

Arvind said, “This is my first-ever stop motion video, and I did it for a social cause. I got a lot of appreciation from my professors. BMTC officials were impressed and told me to send the video and updated it within two days.” BMTC MD C Shikha said, “All the videos uploaded by BMTC on BPL awareness have been very effective. Around 10 lakh people have viewed the videos.” Arvind’s video garnered more than 1,000 views and is being shared on social media.