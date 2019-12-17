Turn your calendar into basil and daisy

Home Cities Bengaluru

The year 2019 has seen Bengalureans becoming increasingly conscious about the environment.

BENGALURU: The year 2019 has seen Bengalureans becoming increasingly conscious about the environment. Roshan Ray, founder, Seed Paper India, points out that despite the current generation having turned paperless, there are still some who collect paper calendars only to throw them away at the end of the year. 

“In fact, every year companies give away calendar souvenirs that are worth crores of rupees, which end up being discarded,” says Ray, pointing out that this was the idea behind his plantable calendars. “We’d rather grow this paper instead of it being found in a landfill or being burnt,” he says, adding that paper calendars continue to hold relevance for many, who look at it as a way to have a digital detox without constantly depending on online calendars. 

Ray says the challenges have been several, due to resistance from ideologies, fixed mindset, social barriers, and reluctancy to change. “Since we use only organic colour and use screen printing on paper , we cannot do fancy artwork or detailed colour as digital printers do. Our paper has a different kind of texture which a few customers do not prefer. They want smooth surfaces which are offered in all regular print shops for digital printing. We do not use gold foiling or make use of metallic colours which clients demand. Screen printing offers a maximum use of 2-3 colours which is more than sufficient,” he says. 

Using paper that is 100 per cent biodegradable, recycled and handmade, they have embedded organic non-GM seeds into the calender. For eg, the January sheet can be placed in half an inch of soil and watered every day for four-six weeks, after which the plant will flower out. “If you plant all the seed-infused papers for 12 months side by side, you can welcome a diverse garden patch,” promises Ray.   

Look out for 
January: Basil
A fresh new basil start 
February: Morning Glory
Rejuvenated with a 
whiff of morning glory
March: Daisy
Staying pristine like daisy whites
April: Marigold
Diffusing one’s fragrance 
with marigold
May: Tomato
Living life in bold colours like tomatoes
June: Coriander
Staying tasteful with coriander
July: Chilli
Adding spice to life with chilli
August: Wild Flowers
Celebrating freedom with wild flowers
September: Spinach
Living the green lifestyle with spinach
October: Fenugreek
Staying aromatic with fenugreek
November: Brinjal
Embracing everything royal 
with brinjals
December: Carrot
Ending the year on a high note with carrots 

