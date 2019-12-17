Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman, son injured in bee attack  

An old woman and her son were severely injured after they were stung by a swarm of honeybees in Nelamangala on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An old woman and her son were severely injured after they were stung by a swarm of honeybees in Nelamangala on Monday. A few stray dogs were also stung by the bees. but they ran away from the spot. Panchayat officials visited the spot following the incident to take necessary action, while tension gripped the locality.

The injured Lakshamma (62) and her son Dayanand (37), residents of Gandinagar in Nelamangala rural, are farmers. Dayanand said, “We were busy with daily chores outdoors in the morning when some boys were playing under a banyan tree adjacent to our house. They might have thrown a stone at the beehive on the tree. I noticed that they ran away immediately, and the bees attacked five people, including us.

Three of them suffered minor injuries while my mother and I were severely stung. However, we managed to run inside the house and closed the door. But the bees chased us inside and we could not escape.”The locals took the injured to a nearby hospital. Later, they were shifted to a government hospital. A senior police officer said no case has been filed regarding this.

