A cultural treat for all Bengalurians

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to promote individual artists and designers from all over India, Vastra Utsav is starting at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath from December 20. The event is open to the public between 10:30am and 7:30pm. The primary focus of the utsav is Bengaluru’s ethnic diversity. The ten-day event will culminate on December 29. It will host more than 100 stalls from around the country.

All Bengalurians will be treated with various products ranging from home decor, jewellery, handicrafts, garments, hair accessories, trendy footwear and hand-made items. The stalls will offer many clothing options which is definitely going to be a tough choice for fashion enthusiasts in the city.

Vastra Utsav promises to be an enjoyable event where participants can witness a puppet show, meet the artistes and go on a shopping spree without worrying about their pockets. The event is an ideal shopping experience with everything under one roof. It will also feature a comprehensive collection of ethnic and fusion wear for both men and women.

People can participate in the event without any entry fee. They will be treated to folk dance and folk music and if that is not enough, they can enjoy homemade pani puri, rabdi and kulfi at the food stalls.

For additional details contact 9986758603/ 7795071211.