BDA recovers Rs 300 crore property at Nagawara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday recovered 4 acres, 17 guntas of its land, worth around Rs 300 crore, in Nagawara village. The land had been illegally encroached.This is the first recovery made during its ‘Operation Drive’ project which started on Tuesday, and is aimed at recovering all encroached properties of BDA in the city, valued at nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

According to an official release, the operation was carried out by the BDA Task Force in the presence of Bangalore Development Authority commissioner GC Prakash.“A five-storeyed building and some sheds were being constructed at the spot (Survey no. 75). We did not demolish anything, but took possession of our property,” said Public Relations Officer B Mahesh Kumar.

This land was part of the 6 acres, 3 guntas acquired by BDA in 1988 to form HBR Layout II Stage. “One acre and 27 guntas was acquired for formation of the Ring Road and the balance 4 acres, 17 guntas had been kept to form the layout,” the release said. In future, unauthorised properties of Bangalore Development Authority, in all worth Rs 5,000 crore, will be recovered, it added.

CM welcomes HC order to probe BDA works

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has welcomed the High Court order to probe works taken up by Bangalore Development Authority. A release stated he has urged to probe contracts on works taken up by the BDA as well as BBMP during the last two years. He said, ACB should consider the poor quality works by BBMP too. “Many works, especially road works by BDA and BBMP, are of poor quality. Officials failed to ensure quality work by contractors. If poor quality works are identified, they can withhold payments.”