Home Cities Bengaluru

Blending in with jazz and classics

It’s tough to hold Western classical music shows due to lack of venues in India, says Shantanu Patel

Published: 18th December 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pianist and conductor Shantanu Patel’s affair with the harmonium happened at the age of seven. On Saturday, Patel, 26, took to the stage at Aruna Sunderlal Auditorium, RT Nagar, with a versatile performance, which ranged from Baroque to modern 21st century music. However, the concert veered towards the romantic period and French Impressionist music by composers like Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff, Debussy, Ravel and Messiaen.

Born in Ahmedabad and based in Chennai, Patel recalls that his hometown’s music scene only comprised Bollywood and Indian classical songs.  “I come from a musically-inclined family with my father being well-versed in 20 instruments, but he only pursued it as a hobby. Growing up, I picked up a few western classical influences like Yani but it was AR Rahman who bought orchestral music to Bollywood and that shifted my interest towards the genre,” he says.

Patel would go on to play the piano at the age of 17, which he first approached as a hobby as he was deeply drawn towards a career in space technology. But his move to music was solidified when he joined KM Music Conservatory, Chennai, at the age of 17 and went on to explore the nuances under his teacher Adam Greg. “My teacher spent a lot of time with me and changed my perspective towards music by introducing me to composers not only in western classical but jazz as well,” he says, adding that he went on to pursue his Bachelors at Middlesex University in London followed by his Masters in Music for a specialisation in advanced piano performance and conducting skills at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He graduated in 2017, after which he returned to KM Music Conservatory as a faculty member.
Patel emphasised the struggles and lack of performance venues across the country with respect to western classical music. “Performing in Ahmedabad is a struggle as there are no big performance venues except for Alliance Francaise and Natrani theatre, since classical or authentic jazz music is not amplified. Because of these reasons, the struggle for venues is only growing,” he says. This has made Patel resort to perform in more intimate spaces like art cafes, which suit the requirement of the genre.

In March 2015, he made his debut in a concerto performance, playing Piano Concerto No.20 in D minor, K466 with The London Firebird Symphony Orchestra, for which he composed his own cadenzas that incorporated Indian classical music as well. Speaking about his upcoming projects, Patel says he looks forward to uploading content revolving around his work and is currently gearing up for competitions abroad.“Starting next year, I’m participating in international piano competitions in Thailand and more performances across the southern states, including Chennai and five others along with fellow musician Lijo K Jose,” says Patel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp