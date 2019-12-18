Home Cities Bengaluru

Exhibition on water brings together artists, scientists

Submerge features 12 transdisciplinary exhibits, which were shortlisted from an open call of 130 proposals from around the world.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Archaebot (inset) and Animas are two of the exhibits on display

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to the government of Karnataka, 2019 is the ‘Year of Water’. And anyone who resides in Bengaluru is aware of how water is one of the most urgent concerns not just of the city, but of India as a whole. Which is why, Science Gallery Bengaluru decided to hold a full exhibition-season, as it made sense to focus on the liquid.

Titled Submerge, the exhibition aims to explore the collective experience of water in everyday life and reflect on the future challenges we have to confront. Dr Jahnavi Phalkey, founding director, Science Gallery Bengaluru, says, “Research-based public engagement can make a difference in the way we think about water and can nurture understanding and new appreciation for this liquid.”  

Submerge features 12 transdisciplinary exhibits, which were shortlisted from an open call of 130 proposals from around the world. A key feature of the exhibition, explains Phalkey, is ‘circular programming’ or put simply, to also display the process behind the creation of the work. “The excitement lies, among other things, in the fact that we have artists and scientists exhibiting in the same space. We want the audience, especially young adults, to go beyond viewing, to engaging, by doing masterclasses, workshops, tutorials in art, science and humanities to address their own concerns,” says Phalkey, who is also a historian of science, and a filmmaker.

For example, the video exhibit – the Terra Mars series by SHI Weili – presents artistic satellite images of Earth and Mars using artificial intelligence. The views of Mars are based on neural network models generated from Earth’s topographical data, and vice versa. “So, these images can be interpreted in multiple ways, such as a playful remix of planets, a preview of terraformed Mars, or a dystopic future of Earth,” says Phalkey. Young adults can also check the ‘Water on the Red Planet’ workshop with a speculative fiction writer, a hydrologist and a physicist. Two other workshops, ‘Deep Dive’ and ‘Shape of Water’, will teach them how to use open-source data to map water sources and make new discoveries around water.
Similarly, Diagenesis by Ivan Macera uses water to explore the internal structure of stones. Phalkey explains, “When dehydrated stones are placed in water, they act like a sponge and absorb this water, creating unique hissing sounds. This sound anatomy becomes the voice of the stones, thus decoding a memory older than humans.” The exhibit, thus, will allow viewers to engage with the piece through a performance by Macera, where he will create music using these recorded sounds. “Several exhibits have live data input, physically grow and change in the duration of the exhibition-season, and anchor creativity beyond disciplines,” adds Phalkey.

The exhibition will also feature the travelling exhibition ‘H2O Today’ from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES). The Smithsonian Institution, alongside the Museum of Art and Photography (Bangalore) are content partners for this exhibition-season.  
Submerge will take place till Jan 30 at BIC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp