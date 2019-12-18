Home Cities Bengaluru

Man falls into slush, marshals step in

Marshals of Varthur Lake and wards were in for a shock on Tuesday morning during their patrol.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Marshals of Varthur Lake and wards were in for a shock on Tuesday morning during their patrol. A 43-year-old man was stuck, stomach-deep in slush in the non-fenced portion of the lake towards the Siddapura side.

Altogether, three marshals sighted him at 8.10 am and were able to get him out only by 8.40 am. “As the lake has not been desilted on this side, there are too many weeds and a lot of slush. The man seemed mentally challenged and was unable to comprehend instructions. Ropes were used to pull him out. We tried to talk to him, but it was in vain,” said a marshal.

They said that this was the first time such an incident had happened at Varthur Lake. They said that while Bellandur Lake was fenced to a large extent, Varthur Lake had little or no such measures in place. Many illegal activities happen on the lake bed. People enter the lake from its many sides, and spend hours and even nights on the lake bed. There have been cases of illegal activities there. “This man could have entered at night and must have walked into the slush and got stuck. The matter has been reported to government officials for action,” said the marshals.BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that he had received information about the incident and that he will make sure this does not happen again.

