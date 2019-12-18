Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, you can book tickets to Bannerghatta Zoo online

The online ticketing system will ensure that no one is left out. If the tickets are sold out, the counters will be closed.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Visitors to Bannerghatta Biological Park will no longer have to stand in queues to get their tickets. They can book tickets online. Visitors can book time slots for the safari too. This system was launched as a trial last year, but it failed due to some problems in account handling.

BBP executive director, Vanashree Vipin Singh, told The New Indian Express that things will be improved based on feedback. She said that at present, 50% of tickets will be available on the portal. People can also buy tickets from the counter. It will be a dynamic online ticket system. The carrying capacity for safari is 5,000 people and there are 30 buses. Equal priority will be given to those booking tickets online and using the counter.  

The online ticketing system will ensure that no one is left out. If the tickets are sold out, the counters will be closed. There have been instances when holidays ticket counters have to be closed as all tickets have been sold. Now, people can plan in advance. People planning to start their day late can check if tickets are available online and change their dates.

