Pub dance floor collapses, leaves customers injured 

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of friends partying at Hoot Cafe and Brewery on Sarjapur Road ended up with injuries when the dance floor suddenly collapsed and broke. The dance floor was made of glass and wood.One of the injured customers filed a complaint with police for poor quality flooring causing injuries to at least five people.

Prashanth Sachan, a resident of BTM Layout and an employee of a private firm, headed out to the brewery with four friends last Saturday. Around 8.30pm, they ordered food, and Prashanth and a friend, Aman Srivastav, went up to the dance floor, where other customers were already dancing. The dance floor was at a height of 3-4 feet. After a few minutes, the floor suddenly gave way, and the customers tumbled down.

Prashanth and Aman alleged that the floor was of poor quality, and blamed the negligence of the brewery authorities for the injuries they sustained. Prashanth suffered multiple cuts on his right hand, while Aman injured his right leg.

When The New Indian Express contacted the Hoot authorities, a person who introduced himself as a manager but didn’t give his name, refused to comment on the incident. He said the complainants had given a letter to police on Monday evening, saying they didn’t want to pursue the case.An investigating officer said, “A group of friends had been to the pub. Though their injuries were not life-threatening, it is still an act of negligence. We have served notice to the pub management and also verified CCTV footage.”

Though the victims and brewery management want to reach a compromise, they can’t because

an FIR has been registered, the officer said. They will have to go to court and take back the complaint, he added.