Robotic surgery leaves no scars on liver donor

The patient was dealing with liver problems for the past five years and was under medical treatment.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old who was dealing with liver cirrhosis — commonly known as diseased liver — got a new lease of life from a relative who became his donor. The 32-year-old donor is, however, the first person in the state to have no scar from the surgery. This was possible through robotic surgery.

The patient was dealing with liver problems for the past five years and was under medical treatment. However, his health kept deteriorating and liver transplant was a must for him. After speaking to doctors about her concern of scars from the surgery, the doctors decided to go in for a robotic liver transplant.

Dr. Ravichand Siddachari, HOD & Consultant HPB & Liver Transplantation Surgery at Manipal Hospitals Bangalore revealed that a part of the donor’s liver was extracted using a robotic arm, a process known as liver Hepatectomy ie. the surgical removal of part of donor’s liver. “The scar was only about 10 cm and not in the abdomen. While in open surgery the scar caused is 35 cm, said Dr Siddachari.The donor said, “Initially, I was concerned about the scars on my abdomen but Dr Ravichand and team assured me that the scars would be negligible. I have recovered well with no scars.”

