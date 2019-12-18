Home Cities Bengaluru

Stars of tomorrow

Chiguru is taking place in 15 cities across Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi and involves thousands of children.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wearing red and yellow coloured sarees, the students of Government Higher Primary School, Mahadevapura, were doing some last-minute rehearsals of their dance for their performance at Chiguru, an inter-school cultural festival.  In the midst of preparations, Sujatha H, a Class 7 student from the school, said, “Many students have come today. Though we are a little nervous, we are equally excited to perform in front of this huge crowd. We don’t get such occasions otherwise.”

Started in 2009 by Bengaluru based NGO Youth for Seva with 350 kids, Chiguru is a one-day cultural festival for students from government schools as well as those who do not attend formal schools. This year, the festival saw a participation of 3,000 students from more than 100 government schools in the city. The programme included group dance, clay art, group song, quiz etc. Tejaswi Surya, MP, Bengaluru South, who inaugurated the function, suggested students use a platform like this to identify their talents, their likes and work on nurturing it. “Everyone is gifted with a special talent. When you read about great personalities like Ambedkar, and Swami Vivekananda, you will find that they also come from regular families, but they figured their talents and worked on it. Don’t miss any chance. Participate in each and every competition, sometimes that’s how we identify our skills. And participation is your right,” he said.

Chiguru is taking place in 15 cities across Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi and involves thousands of children. “Our aim is to provide a creative platform for government school students or underprivileged children. We have also included children from several trust-run educational institutions,” Venkatesh Murthi, founder of Youth for Seva. He added that they rely heavily on corporates for funding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp