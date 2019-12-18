Home Cities Bengaluru

Sweet treats for the eyes

Year-ends are also about indulging in different kinds of cakes, and the annual cake show ensures there’s something for everyone

Published: 18th December 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Cakes on display at the cake show | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For old Bengalureans, Christmas holidays have been incomplete without a trip to the annual cake show. Over the years, the show has adapted to the changing city and culture. In line with the issues at the moment, the show which is in its 45th year is based on environment. 

Some of the sugar creations include creations which show the St Basil Cathedral Church, which is the main display,  an image of Krishna with a flute, an elephant baby, a fashion parade, and the Chandrayaan mission. Also on display is one that showcases popular spots in the state. With Christmas around the corner, there is also a an X’mas book. A bakery cart, floral swing, and jewellery pieces are some of the other works attracting the crowd.   

Going back in time, the cake show was started by C Ramchandra, former MD, Nilgiris, 45 years ago, and today, the students, trainers and staff of Institute of Baking and Cake Art (IBCA) spend months working on the minute details of the creations.  

For instance, the main display – which uses 3.5 tonnes of sugar –based on St Basil Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, required a lot of planning to duplicate the visual. Five people worked on this for more than two months. “Our team has spent four months on this cake by making the structure in separate parts and finally putting it together just in time for the show. It is a piece of work which we have constructed as single sugar blocks, hexagon-shaped sugar bricks, onion sugar dooms and then assembled it layer by layer to give the look of the St Basil Cathedral,” Manish Gaur, director, IBCA.

With Karnataka being home to various tourist spots, the edible creation of the Gol Gumbaz is also a popular stop among visitors. According to Gaur, the most challenging part of creating this structure was to replicate the detailing to match the actual structure. “The circular domes and intricate designs of the Gol Gumbaz bring out the Indo-Islamic style of design. Hampi is also known as the cultural capital of Karnataka and is famous for its various temples, palaces, forts and old churches. The town is known for being the birth place of various styles of Indian arts and crafts. We have created a detailed structure to bring to life one of the oldest civilisations, which also a UNESCO World Heritage site. This cake is made keeping in mind the details of the structure and using artwork that depicts ruins of Hampi,” he said.
Prabhavati M, a homemaker who has been attending the cake show for the last 20 years, says she looks forward to the annual event. “Every year I find that the designs are different. Coming here gives me a sense of nostalgia,” she says.

The cake show is on till Jan 1, 2020, at St Joseph Indian High School Grounds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp