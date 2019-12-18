Home Cities Bengaluru

Tales from the mystical land

Author Anukriti Upadhyay has post-graduate degrees in Management and Literature, and a graduate degree in law. 

Daura and Bhaunri are a twin series in the world of folklore and love. Tell us more about the inspiration behind writing these books.
Daura and Bhaunri both emerged from two discrete images – a lush, beautiful tree and a nomadic woman with prominent eyes. Both the novels started out as 10,000 words short stories and were rewritten several times till they reached their present form. Daura and Bhaunri are stories of the desert but they are also tales of people encountering the madness of love. If I have to rationalise, I would say they are inspired by the hardship and beauty of Rajasthan.

How difficult was it for you to divide your time between Mumbai and Singapore while you were working on the books?
I wrote both the books while working full time, mainly at night. As a result I learnt to disregard the surroundings and time, and write whenever and wherever possible.

You graduated in law and worked as a compliance and risk officer in a global investment bank. What made you shift your attention towards literature?
I have a postgraduate degree in Hindi literature, besides management and law. Reading and writing were always part of what I did. However, I turned to prose and fiction more recently when I went through a very personal trauma. I lost my father and the gap left was an opening towards writing.

Did you always want to be an author?
I think I was always an author. It is just that other roles took precedence and I only focussed on writing in the last four years.

Daura showcases how bureaucracy works in India. What are your views on the difference of power that arises due to this system?
The system sharpens the divide between those with power and influence and thus privilege, in an already deeply iniquitous society with deep fissures of caste, religion and wealth. It needs to be re–designed to adapt to the nation we need to be, and I fervently hope, we reach there some day.

Are any of these letters inspired by true events?
Daura is presented as a series of statements and notations from the confidential file of the District Collector of an unnamed district in Rajasthan. It is not inspired by any true events, I haven’t come across a flute-playing bureaucrat or a Sarangiya with a magical Sarangi or strange happenings at a Dak bungalow but if you think of it, isn’t it all very possible?

Bhaunri recounts the true strength of women. In today’s world, how do you think Bhaunri tries to make a statement?
Bhaunri is fierce, flawed and fanatical in her love. She refuses to be intimidated and meets the men in her life on their own ground. I don’t think she tries to make a statement, I think she just wants to be herself and be allowed her fair share. Perhaps that is the statement she makes and it is a bit saddening that even in these times, this is a statement a woman needs to make.

