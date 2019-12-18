Techno fest to debut in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After editions in Amsterdam, Tel Aviv, Sao Paulo and Barcelona, the DGTL festival is finally making its India debut in namma Ooru. The techno musical festival is all set to make its presence felt among music enthusiasts in the city in January next year. But what made the organisers choose Bengaluru for their maiden India venture? “To be able to pull off a festival of this calibre and energy, we considered the factors that will not just promote the music and a fancy line-up of artistes but also reflect the beauty of the city,” says Devraj Dothre, managing director, Media House DND, which will present the first Indian edition of the event.

The two-day festival will kick off on January 11 at The LaLiT Ashok Bangalore, Bengaluru, and see an international line-up featuring leading and emerging artistes from across the world. This includes German DJ/producer Sven Väth, Israeli Indie-electronic duo Red Axes, Austrian electronic duo HVOB, Norwegian producer Skatebard, DJ Molly and Berlin-based Binh.

Besides being a techno music extravaganza, the festival also aims to spread word about sustainability by making a change in the existing climate crisis. They plan to do so by reducing carbon-dioxide emissions, using more bio-degradable material and encouraging the vegan food culture to boost environmental awareness. “We aspire to amalgamate music and culture of Namma Bengaluru to be wide spread and have an impact that motivates people to be more considerate towards the environment,” says Dothre.

Dothre, who hails from Bengaluru, believes the festival could contribute as a platform to cultivate diversity and the transformation of digital music at the same time. “This city has never failed to amaze the artistes who perform here, be it any genre of music. If the right team and management works together to draw up a bigger picture for the city, we will undoubtedly be the next big destination for all the international fests,” he adds.