220 PHCs to get emergency care centres  

Dr Sanjeev Kumar from KC General Hospital was a part of the discussion during the proposal.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To be able to handle emergencies more efficiently, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has submitted a proposal to the state government to establish a dedicated emergency department in 220 public health centres in the district and taluk hospitals with a budget of Rs 1046 crore. The department had sent a proposal a few months ago, after 36 doctors and four staff nurses visited Singapore in May 2019, to witness and learn about the pre-hospital emergency healthcare services provided by the Singapore Health Services (SingHealth). 

Dr Sanjeev Kumar from KC General Hospital was a part of the discussion during the proposal. “The SingHealth training has helped us prepare a policy for the emergency department in district and taluk hospitals. A meeting was held between various officials and it was decided that having emergency care units was mandatory. We have sent the proposal to the state government. In emergencies, the first responders are people around the patient, second the ambulance and third the hospital. We need to strengthen all three.”

The proposal states that the department will be established in two phases. The first phase will cover the district-level hospitals and the second phase will cover the taluks. The department is also looking at getting casualty medical officers in the emergency department. “We are planning to have at least 360 doctors who are MBBS graduates. They will be there in the taluk and district-level hospitals.

They have to be there round the clock. They will be trained and they will also have to be involved in stabilising the patient,” said Dr Patil Omprakash R, director, Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Services.The department will hold training programmes in schools and colleges for first responders. So far, the department has 52 master trainers on the emergency care management system and they will train more specialists in Karnataka. “Having emergency centres at all hospitals is a must to treat patients in the golden hour,” said doctors. 

