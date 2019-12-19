ABC of ADHD

Dr Megha Mahajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the recent increase in awareness and education about mental illnesses, many have heard the term ‘attention deficit hyperactivity disorder’ (ADHD). A few years ago, these kids were labelled as naughty troublemakers but now we understand that the behaviour is due to certain neurochemical changes in the brain. ADHD is the most common neuro-developmental disorder of childhood which can continue through adolescence and adulthood. It is characterised by age – inappropriate hyperactivity, impulsiveness and inattention.

Many children, especially under-fives, are inattentive and restless. This does not mean they have ADHD. The inattention or hyperactivity becomes a problem when they are exaggerated, persistent across different settings and is likely to be significantly interfering with the child’s academic, social as well as daily life functioning. It is important to ensure that the term is used accurately, and not to misdiagnose or overlook any such symptoms. Approximately 2-5 per cent of children in school-age suffer from ADHD. Boys are more commonly affected than girls.

ADHD might have different behaviours depending on age, environment (i.e. school, home, playground) and even motivation (i.e. when doing an activity or something that a child likes).As the child grows, hyperactivity comes down but inattention and impulsivity still persists through adulthood. Children with problems of attention can appear forgetful, distracted, not seeming to listen, disorganised, miss details, frequently switch activities, take ages to start doing things and then when they do they rarely finish it, and get bored within a short period of time (sometimes in minutes).

Hyperactive children seem nervous, fidgety, with full of ‘always on the go’ energy. Kids with impulsive signs are doing things without thinking. They find difficulties in waiting for their turn without interrupting people in conversation. In severe cases, they may speak inappropriate comments, display emotions without restraint, and throw tantrums.

It is essential to seek a formal assessment by a mental health professional in order to ensure an accurate diagnosis. Very effective treatment of ADHD is available, in the form of medication and behaviour therapy. Usually a combination of medication and psychological and behavioural therapies works best. Teamwork among the mental health professionals, teachers, and parents is very important.

Social-skills training are important to enable the child to form sustainable peer relationships and to enhance the acceptability and self-esteem of the child. The disorder should be treated in childhood itself, as it continues through adolescence and adulthood.

Adults with ADHD may have trouble with

Poor organisation skills

Difficulty to stay focused and finish task on hand

Procrastination

Low tolerance for frustration

Impulsiveness

Chronic boredom

Chronic lateness and forgetfulness

Low motivation

Problems at work and relationships

Mood swings