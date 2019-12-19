BBMP gets three ambulances to rescue stray animals

Home Cities Bengaluru

In case you see a stray dog or a monkey injured or ill on the street, do not worry as help is on the way.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In case you see a stray dog or a monkey injured or ill on the street, do not worry as help is on the way. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has purchased three new ambulances to help such animals in distress. The civic body had allocated a sum of Rs 25 lakh in the 2019-2020 budget to get three such vehicles exclusively for these animals. The BBMP had said that they would have procured the ambulances by May this year, however, there was a delay in the process. Now, the civic body has procured the vehicles at a cost of Rs 7 lakh each.

Dr Shashi Kumar, joint director, department of animal husbandry, BBMP, said, “We have procured three vehicles and now we are deciding to hand it over to NGOs. We are yet to decide on the NGOs. A discussion will be held regarding the same next week. One vehicle will cover at least two to three zones.”
Dr Shashi said that the ambulance will be have a veterinarian and para vet staffers. It will be stocked with first aid, sterilisers and surgical instruments.

“This is more like a rescue vehicle. We will help stray dogs, cats and even monkeys. Anybody who spots any of the above animals can call the control room and the vehicles will be there. They can even call the NGO the vehicle has been given to. This was a long demand by many rescuers and now we will have it in place,” said an official from the Animal Husbandry Department. Asked if the vehicle will also assist pets, a BBMP officials said,  “As of now, we are focussing on stray animals. We might look at extending the services during emergencies at a later stage.”

One of the BBMP’s animal rescuers, on condition of anonymity, said, “There are times when the animal has died even before we reached the spot. A lot of times, it gets difficult to move them on bikes. If the BBMP gets these vehicles, it will be a lot of help.”Another animal rescuer pointed out that the BBMP should focus on bringing in medical facilities rather than investing in vehicles. “For years we have been struggling to get medical facilities where animals can heal.

They need a facility to heal faster. People who have applied for animal birth control are not even experts. In Bengaluru, transportation is not a problem. The rescuers are quick and they find a way to transport the injured animals. Personally, spending on vehicles is not right. The focus should be on different equipments and a place for animals to stay.”

