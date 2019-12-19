Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru students to get a taste of rural life

At a time when most schools hold Western music concerts to draw students, here is something different to reconnect youngsters to their roots.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Syed Shoaib
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when most schools hold Western music concerts to draw students, here is something different to reconnect youngsters to their roots. St Joseph’s Boys’ High School has organised Grameena Utsava on December 20 on its premises to bring the charm of rural life at a nominal fee.

The school, set up in 1858, hopes to help students rediscover their rural bearings, indulge in village pastimes like Bugri and Kunte Billa, watch a Dollu Kunitha or Yakshagana, milk a cow and savour traditional Halli foods like Mudde and Soppu Saaru.

The festival is the brainchild of principal Sunil Cletus Fernandez S J. With this, the school also wants its students to understand the backbone of the Indian economy -- agriculture. Types of crops grown in villages and farming patterns practised will be on display at the fest.

“At a time when our rural economy is reeling under issues like farmer suicides, this festival becomes relevant,” a high school student noted. He was also excited about the ethnic dress code on Friday, and plans to wear a Katche Panche and Angavastra.Franklyn Xavier, a teacher, is sure that the event will be a crowd puller because of the special village food to be offered. “One parent said she is looking forward to experience real ethnicity,” he said.

