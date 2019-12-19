Home Cities Bengaluru

Centre non-responsive to funds for LSD: Forum

Published: 19th December 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The central government has not responded to the requests made by the Chief Minister and the chief secretary to release Rs 30 crore for the treatment of children suffering from lysosomal storage disorders (LSD) in the state. The treatment is very expensive. This was brought up in the Karnataka High Court during the hearing of a PIL filed by the LSD Society of India in 2016, seeking free treatment for children affected by LSD, who are being treated at the state-run Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Bengaluru.

LSD is a group of about 50 rare and inherited metabolic disorders that result from defects in lysosomal function. Lysosomes are sacs of enzymes within cells that digest large molecules and pass the fragments on to other parts of the cell for recycling. This process requires several critical enzymes.

If one of these enzymes is defective, because of a mutation, the large molecules accumulate within the cell, eventually killing it. This can cause one or several conditions like developmental delays, movement disorders, seizures, dementia, and can impair vision or hearing. Some people with LSD have enlarged livers or spleens, pulmonary and cardiac problems, and bones that grow abnormally.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur said that the court would pass necessary orders on January 10, 2020, the next date of hearing, if by then the Centre fails to provide its share of the total cost (60%) for the treatment of children, as per the national policy. The bench asked the state to continue to provide necessary funds to ensure uninterrupted treatment to these children. The court was also informed about the lack of any response from the Centre to two communications sent by the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, between August and October 2019.

