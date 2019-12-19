Decoding chaos

Home Cities Bengaluru

Imagine an audio-visual presentation where you aren’t just a mere spectator but one where just your presence can influence the outcome of what you witness.

BENGALURU: Imagine an audio-visual presentation where you aren’t just a mere spectator but one where just your presence can influence the outcome of what you witness. That’s exactly what the team behind Cynk Collective aims to do with their upcoming show –  Oscilnation – which is a sound and sight scape that will be performed through technology. 

Explaining the concept, Vivek Chockalingam says, “It’s an assembled chaos of DIY gadgets, algorithms, and electronics sounds and visuals that will be manipulated into a hypnotic experience.” Chockalingam, along with Vishal Kumaraswamy, Amith Venkataramaiah, Sultana Zana, Vineesh Amin and Naveen Kumar forms the collective.

“We have been participating as artists, organisers and collaborating on different projects. A couple of months ago, we wanted to work together on various projects as a collective,” says Amin, adding that the six artists are from different practices and will produce audio-visual installations and performances and curate shows together through this collective. 

The idea behind their maiden venture, they say, is to reinterpret everyday chaos. “We strive to make our life more streamlined, but some chaos only adds to the excitement,” says Kumar. In order to achieve this, the artists will look at combining both visuals and sound for the one-hour long event.

The sound portions, says Kumaraswamy, will not be based on the principals of music but on the entire experience of sound, which includes looking at it mathematically and generating new kinds of sounds, patterns and textures. “This is impossible with traditional instruments,” he adds. What sounds would these include then? Think bottle caps, the whirl of machines, strings attached to metal objects, etc. The gadgets and sounds are then interconnected to allow the performers to interact with each other, blurring the form of an individual sound. 

The visuals, on the other hand, are made from generative data and live feed from the performance/audience. “The visual elements draw from deconstructed landscapes responding to the synthesis of sound present in the room,” says Zana. The artists have been busy with creating new instruments just for this set, which proved to be a learning experience for them as well. Not only did they encounter new methods of using frequencies to alter the act of listening, but also learned what interpretations are derived by the audience during the performance. “The ultimate purpose of the experience,” says Venkataramaiah, “is to be able to leave all perceptions and delve into a new set of sound and visual language.”The event will take place on Dec 20, 8pm, at The Courtyard.  

