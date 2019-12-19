Govt looking at more PPP models in tourism, says Ravi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Underlining the need to focus on what the current generation wants in new tourism policy, Tourism Minister C T Ravi said on Wednesday that the state government was looking at more public private partnership models in the sector.Speaking to the media at the inauguration of a two-day workshop on Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020- 25, he said that there have been no new tourism destinations post independence and whatever being projected are natural sites and built before independence. “There is a need to focus on the aspect in the policy and the government is looking at more of public private partnership models,” Ravi said.

Tourism’s contribution to the GDP is 14.5 % which should be increased to 20- 25% by the end of the policy period, he said. The revenue from the sector too should go up, he added. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa promised all support to improve tourism in the state and that there will be no dearth of funds to improve tourist destinations and provide facilities. He pointed out that Rs 105 crore was spent on 144 tourism projects and another Rs 149 crore is being released for 33 new projects.

In the coming budget, priority will be given to tourism and the government will extend all the required support to the policy, he said. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan get a large number of tourists unlike Karnataka. Despite Karnataka having a 320-km coastline, tourists prefer Kerala and Goa. This needs to be analysed and it should be the main intention of the policy, he said.

The workshop is focused on getting opinions and suggestions from all stakeholders and the policy will include all the inputs, Karnataka Tourism Task Force chairperson Sudha Murthy said. Revenue Minister R Ashok suggested that Karnataka should follow the Sydney-model in Australia where tourists travel for 10 hours to see the penguins and Igloos just for two hours.

Tourism secretary T K Anil Kumar said the government is thinking of drawing models of other states where subsidy for infrastructure has been given at a higher slab like Rs 10 crore, but in Karnataka subsidy starts from Rs 3-4 crore. This is being discussed in the policy.Members of various tourism groups suggested that at least 50,700 more hotel rooms need to be built in Karnataka with employment to 1.86 lakh people to improve the GDP. There should be continuous carnivals and events in every city to draw tourists, the said.