Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt looking at more PPP models in tourism, says Ravi

Tourism’s contribution to the GDP is 14.5 % which should be increased to 20- 25% by the end of the policy period, he said.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty inaugurated a workshop on Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020-25, on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Underlining the need to focus on what the current generation wants in new tourism policy, Tourism Minister C T Ravi said on Wednesday that the state government was looking at more public private partnership models in the sector.Speaking to the media at the inauguration of a two-day workshop on Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020- 25, he said  that there have been no new tourism destinations post independence and whatever being projected are natural sites and built before independence. “There is a need to focus on the aspect in the policy and the government is looking at more of public private partnership models,” Ravi said. 

Tourism’s contribution to the GDP is 14.5 % which should be increased to 20- 25% by the end of the policy period, he said. The revenue from the sector too should go up, he added. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa promised all support to improve tourism in the state and that there will be no dearth of funds to improve tourist destinations and provide facilities. He pointed out that Rs 105 crore was spent on 144 tourism projects and another Rs 149 crore is being released for 33 new projects. 

In the coming budget, priority will be given to tourism and the government will extend all the required support to the policy, he said. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan get a large number of tourists unlike Karnataka. Despite Karnataka having a 320-km coastline, tourists prefer Kerala and Goa. This needs to be analysed and it should be the main intention of the policy, he said. 

The workshop is focused on getting opinions and suggestions from all stakeholders and the policy will include all the inputs, Karnataka Tourism Task Force chairperson Sudha Murthy said. Revenue Minister R Ashok suggested that Karnataka should follow the Sydney-model in Australia where  tourists travel for 10 hours to see the penguins and Igloos just for two hours.  

Tourism secretary T K Anil Kumar said the government is thinking of drawing models of other states where subsidy for infrastructure has been given at a higher slab like Rs 10 crore, but in Karnataka subsidy starts from Rs 3-4 crore. This is being discussed in the policy.Members of various tourism groups suggested that at least 50,700 more hotel rooms need to be built in Karnataka with employment to 1.86 lakh people to improve the GDP. There should be continuous carnivals and events in every city to draw tourists, the said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp