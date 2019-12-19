How did you overcome your challenges? 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Since entrepreneurship is like a mental marathon in itself, the biggest challenge for me has been a function of mental limitations rather than of environmental factors. In that sense, one of the constant struggles is to keep on scaling up as an individual and avoid getting stuck in a psychological comfort zone where you aren’t continuously pushing yourself and innovating in some aspect. Also, since most startups don’t really have a lot of financial bandwidth, founders need to be skill-ready to deal with a lot of different responsibilities.

While it’s a constant struggle, keeping yourself surrounded with people who know more than you and being open-minded with respect to hearing others’ thoughts helps a lot in this regard. Another major challenge, on a similar note, is to avoid getting distracted by unimportant things and keep yourself focused on the few things that really matter – the customers, the product and the service.In today’s world, you are constantly bombarded with a lot of information and it can be tricky to navigate your way around and see clearly what really matters and what doesn’t.

- Aqib Mohammed, co-founder, Azah

We faced a very challenging situation in one particular geography where we provide loans for electric three-wheelers. Our primary focus is the financing of electric vehicles. Most of our customers have taken a loan to buy electric three-wheelers with the objective of earning income by plying these vehicles. The earning using these vehicles is on a daily basis. Therefore, proper upkeep and maintenance of these vehicles are imperative for the customer to earn an income. The vehicles require regular touchpoint with dealerships for repair, servicing and spares.

We faced an issue wherein one of the dealers shut their shop in a particular geography. This meant our customers were no longer being serviced by the dealer and soon many of them faced issues with their vehicles with no help at hand. This was a new experience for us as a young startup and that too quite an unpleasant one. To overcome this, we had to take several actions. Firstly, we personally met all the customers on several occasions to understand their issues.

We then tied up with a new dealership to provide repair, servicing and spares support to our customers. Once our customers’ vehicles were up and running we started collecting repayments from them. However, some customers were not able to and they gave up on their vehicles. So we had to repossess these vehicles and through support from local dealerships created a way to refurbish the vehicles and sell them. This experience has taught us many things.

Our diligence process and control over dealerships are far greater now. Our depth of understanding of the electric three-wheeler the market has increased significantly. And most importantly, we are now working to create a formal second market for electric three-wheelers, which is so far missing.

- Sameer Aggarwal, founder and CEO, RevFin

When you’re from IIM, INSEAD and have worked with brands like Airtel and HUL, there shouldn’t ever be a concern, right? So, I never really faced any challenge in life. The real challenge, however, came when I ended my corporate career and set out as an entrepreneur. And this challenge was all in my mind. It was called ‘doubt’.

I left my corporate career wanting to help and impact small fast-growing companies. I started with confidence, optimism and energy. But the journey was anything but easy. It was too much, too fast, and so overwhelming that I eventually started doubting myself. From a successful career, I was staring at an ambiguous future.

Then one day, I sought advice from ex-bosses to a close friend and a professional counsellor, on several fronts like structuring my business, stepping away to rejuvenate, taking care of myself, reflecting upon myself and my journey. It cleared my perspective and gave me a clear path to bring in investment, create a team, develop a purpose that allowed us to scale faster and make a greater impact. We have not looked back since.

The mind is a useful and critical component of your entrepreneurship journey. Keep it fresh. And well protected. You’re an entrepreneur trying to overcome huge odds every day. Be sure it will all come together one day. Never doubt it.Venkatesh Rangachari, co-founder, GroCurv.com