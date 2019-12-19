Indiranagar residents want better roads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The residents of Hoysala Nagar ward in Indiranagar have a huge problem on their hands. The roads in their locality have not been fixed in the last one year. Despite repeated complaints at ward committee meetings, things are still bad. The residents complained that many senior citizens, children and women fell due to these roads, causing them grievous injuries. Lakshmi, a senior citizen said that she slipped on the rubble strewn outside her home and twisted her leg.

Some locals alleged that since the corporator was an independent candidate, the roads were not getting fixed as Congress party workers stayed around. “Agitated by the lethargic attitude, we have started repairing the patches outside our homes ourselves,” said the residents. Ward corporator Anand Kumar said that due to the lack of funds, the repairs were being delayed. Tenders worth Rs 6.5 crore have been finalised for repairing around 20 roads, he said.