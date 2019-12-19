Home Cities Bengaluru

IRCTC seeks land near Mysuru for rail neer water plant

Plans to set it up near Cauvery river to save the huge cost of transportation 

Published: 19th December 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has written to the Karnataka government asking it to earmark land near Mysuru to set up the state’s first Rail Neer plant. The Corporation currently transports 36,000 litres of water per day from Palur plant in Chennai for selling in bottles at stations across the South Western Railway.The proposal is said to be a brainchild of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi. 

A senior IRCTC official said the corporation is looking at setting up a water plant anywhere near the Cauvery river in Mysuru. “We have sent our proposal to the state government asking for land. A plant would generate local employment apart from helping the IRCTC save money spent on transporting water by trucks in 3,000 cases from Palur”, he said.

Though a litre of bottled water is sold to the public at Rs 15, IRCTC sells it to its vendors just for Rs 9.50, the official said. “We get a profit of just 50 paise from each bottle. The transportation cost is huge and setting up a plant in Karnataka would help us reduce it enormously. Instead of transporting water daily from a distance of 400 km, we can bring it to Bengaluru only from around 120 km if a plant can be located midway between the two cities,” he explained. 

A rough estimate of the infrastructure cost of a ‘Rail Neer’ plant is Rs 20-30 crore, the official said. Three-fourths of the water transported daily is consumed by commuters in the Bengaluru Railway Division alone, he added. “There is less demand for the packaged water in Hubballi and Mysuru Railway Divisions,” he said. 

Out of the 10 Rail Neer plants in the country, Thiruvananthapuram is the only other place in south India apart from Palur with a water plant. Two new water plants are being planned in South India — one in Vijayawada and  the other in Vishakapatnam, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp