Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Lake owner’ uproots saplings planted by NGO

There is never a guarantee that a sapling planted will grow.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is never a guarantee that a sapling planted will grow. An NGO that had planted about 200 saplings at Sadaramangala Lake near Hoodi, was in for a shock when they found that they were stolen. The NGO has approached the Kadugodi police seeking action against the accused.Save Green NGO, which works on environmental issues, in its complaint to the police, stated that they had planned a plantation drive at Sadaramangala Lake on Sunday and planted about 200 saplings.

Later in the day, they found the saplings uprooted and stolen. After verifying CCTV footage in the locality, they got to know that a local resident, Pillanna came in his car and six BBMP workers came in a tractor, and uprooted the saplings.

“We went to his house to request him to return the saplings he had taken away. But he refused. He claimed he is the owner of the lake, hence all trees and saplings in the area belong to him. We filed a complaint with the Kadugodi police,” a member of the NGO said, alleging that the police, instead of questioning Pillanna, said that he was not in the country.Police said they asked the NGO to provide documents related to permissions taken, and will take action later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp