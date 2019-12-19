‘Lake owner’ uproots saplings planted by NGO

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is never a guarantee that a sapling planted will grow. An NGO that had planted about 200 saplings at Sadaramangala Lake near Hoodi, was in for a shock when they found that they were stolen. The NGO has approached the Kadugodi police seeking action against the accused.Save Green NGO, which works on environmental issues, in its complaint to the police, stated that they had planned a plantation drive at Sadaramangala Lake on Sunday and planted about 200 saplings.

Later in the day, they found the saplings uprooted and stolen. After verifying CCTV footage in the locality, they got to know that a local resident, Pillanna came in his car and six BBMP workers came in a tractor, and uprooted the saplings.

“We went to his house to request him to return the saplings he had taken away. But he refused. He claimed he is the owner of the lake, hence all trees and saplings in the area belong to him. We filed a complaint with the Kadugodi police,” a member of the NGO said, alleging that the police, instead of questioning Pillanna, said that he was not in the country.Police said they asked the NGO to provide documents related to permissions taken, and will take action later.