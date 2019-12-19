Look after yourself, from head to tail

Home Cities Bengaluru

Coccydynia, is pain generated by the coccyx, commonly known as the tail bone.

By Dr. Prathap R Addageethala
BENGALURU: Coccydynia, is pain generated by the coccyx, commonly known as the tail bone. This tiny spear shaped bone at the end of our spines is actually a remnant of the evolutionary process when humans used to have tails! Although it is tiny in overall size, the sensitive structures around this bone can mean big time pain due to injuries or trauma. 

Realise that your rear-end muscles (glutes for short) are basically cushions for your tailbone. But in order to use them effectively, your posture really matters. For example, allowing your hips to roll back in a classic slouching position. This action positions your tailbone on whatever surface you happen to be sitting.

Depending on the length of time you slouch, and how repetitively you do so, you can be exposing your coccyx to increasing levels of strain and stress. Eventually, through the loading process, the coccyx may bend to a position that affects the nerves in the area, causing pain. Due to the fact that load is a consideration, individuals who are in the overweight or obese categories are up to three times more likely to suffer from this issue.

There are several preventative measures that will safeguard you. The easy solution? Fix your posture, sit upright, and plan to take regular breaks from sitting. Stretching and postural exercise can also help. In more serious cases, certain qualified health practitioners can provide a gentle manipulation to help relocate a shifted coccyx.

The author is a chiropractor, owner and clinic director of Atlas Chiropractic and Wellness, Bangalore.

Here are a handful of easy stretches to practise, to help you get off your seat, and out of pain.

 Knee to chest: Lie flat, bring one knee towards chest, should feel a stretch in buttocks. Follow for 15-30 seconds with 2-3  repetitions per side.

 Child’s pose: Start on hands and knees, bend knees, push hips back, reach arms forward, allow head to fall comfortably. Follow for 15-30 seconds before returning to starting position. Do three repetitions.

Cat and cow: Start on hands and knees, roll the hips backwards, push rear out, allow belly to move down, lift the head and arch the spine backwards, reverse the movement starting at the head, arch the spine upwards, draw in the hips. Do 10 repetitions for 2-3 sets.

 Pigeon pose: Get down on one knee in “proposal” stance, rotate front knee so that it lays down on the floor, allow back leg to stretch out behind you, lean forward for deeper stretch. Hold for 15-30 seconds, with three repetitions per leg.

