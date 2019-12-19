Home Cities Bengaluru

Low-budget travel, high-life experience

Travel blogger Shrinidhi Hande’s book World Travel in low budget is meant for prudent travellers 

Published: 19th December 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Selecting destinations, finding cheaper flying options, budget accommodation and food, visa verification, local sightseeing... a travel checklist requires meticulous planning, especially if you are on a shoestring budget. Writing from his experience in his new book, World Travel in low budget, travel blogger Shrinidhi Hande takes us on a whistlestop virtual tour of his trips, planning and budget management. 

Optimal experience
Originally written in his mother tongue Kannada, the English version was released on November 1, 2019 and is available online for `220. His work received instant appreciation and his non-Kannada friends raised a demand for an English version. “Anybody who wishes to travel from the age of 20 can benefit from this book. It’s a Do-It-Yourself guide. Readers are those who are keen to travel but constrained by budgets or anyone who can’t afford multi-lakh commercial tour packages, but can plan all aspects of an international trip,” says Shrinidhi, an IT professional who travels for passion. 

The author has travelled to 39 countries since 2006. On his blog enidhi.net, he documents his memorable moments, especially on travel, lifestyle and automobiles.  Besides his active presence on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, he has more than 2,700 blog posts. “The focus is on international trips which are relatively more complex and is everyone’s dream. It takes more effort to plan an international trip at a low cost compared to a domestic trip. India has thousands of attractions as well but that’s another huge topic on its own. I am tracking a few destinations in Africa and Asia, which I plan to visit when I get cheaper than normal tickets,” he says. 

Learn, share, inspire
The book has a section on his unique trips that he hopes can prepare other travellers for their trips. “Japan was unique from a cultural and a trust point of view. There are lots of public vending machines with glass panels and no one breaks them to steal. The train ticket inspectors bow to the compartment while entering and exiting as a mark of respect, timings are maintained precisely to the second and so on. This is not available anywhere else in the world. Also, while exploring Copenhagen on a day when there was snow everywhere, it was hard to get a grip to even stand,” reminisces Shrinidhi. 

Not respecting the local laws, sentiments, culture and practices, he says are some of the commonly made mistakes by travellers. “Many fail to care for nature and their carbon footprint during travel. The focus is on the glamour or hyped-up part of a destination, forgetting history, and finer aspects. They also tend to get easily fooled by heavily photoshopped and filtered images.” The chapter on being a responsible traveller sheds light on all these angles.

Profession and passion
Travel has given him different perspectives, insights and confidence which wouldn’t have been possible otherwise. He believes in spending on experiences than things. Travel helps break the monotony in his life, enter an unfamiliar territory with lots of curiosity and return home a few days later with excitement, feeling rejuvenated. “In my travel days, I figured out that commercial tour packages are not for me. They are expensive and not optimised for time. 

I started exploring hostels, using public transportation, doing my research on places to visit — all these instilled confidence that I can explore a destination on my own. I do have lots of blog readers who take my advice on their trips and have thanked me later. Bloggers can share lots of insights of true stories that commercial websites never reveal. Being able to add real value and make a difference keeps me going,” explains Shrinidhi. 

He attributes his success to his supportive spouse and family. “It’s possible to juggle profession and passion. Build up savings to sustain. Quitting your job and full-time travel is doable, if you can live on a shoestring budget, have a secondary income source and don’t have any major financial commitments like home loan, kids education. At some point in life, we need to prioritise what we love and what we need,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp