Modi wouldn’t have risen, but for Rahul Gandhi, says Ramachandra Guha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pointing out the “rise in jingoistic nationalism” arising out of the Congress party’s corruption and nepotism, writer-historian Ramachandra Guha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be where he is today if he didn't have Rahul Gandhi as his principal opponent. At a session on ‘Indian Pluralism: Past Present and the Future’ organised on Wednesday as a mark of protest against the violence against students who fought against the amended Citizenship Act, Guha drew a clear line between jingoism and nationalism—the first being motivated by hate and defence and the second by love and understanding.

He alluded to the presence of jingoism as well as the hypocrisy of the Left who loved some other country more than India. He said Islamic fundamentalism in the neighbourhood and jingoistic nationalism being a global trend also fuelled jingoism in India. “A true patriot is one who loves his or her country and is ready to support freedom and rights. Hindutva is not patriotism. It’s jingoism seeking to obliterate Indian pluralism in favour of one religion, language and now one leader,” he said.

“A true patriot is one who feels shame at the failure of one’s country, depressed when one’s religion practises discrimination and has the ability to say one’s language and religion and nation is not perfect. He or she has a desire to correct the fault-lines, failures and oppressive elements with respect to religion, nation or language,” Guha added. There is a tendency in the current times where one does not apologise for mistakes, he said, referring to the way the Prime Minister dealt with demonetisation.