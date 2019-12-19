Passenger tweets about overbilling, helps co-passenger get a refund

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengalurean, returning to the city from New Delhi via the Kanyakumari Express on Wednesday, was put off when he noticed an authorised vendor of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) inside the train overcharging a co-passenger for a bottle of ‘Rail Neer’. He immediately tweeted the incident and highlighted it to Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Suresh C Angadi, and the Divisonal Railway Managers of Bengaluru and New Delhi, apart from an IRCTC official. His act resulted in an apology from the vendor a few hours later and a refund of the excess charge.

Speaking to TNIE, Pramesh Jain said, “I saw the person sitting next to me hand over Rs 100 for a water bottle and the vendor giving him back Rs 80. While the fixed rate is Rs 15, he was charging Rs 20. The vendor was also muttering that no one had given him any tip since morning.”

Jain tweeted about the incident along with his phone number. “After some time, I got a call from someone who said he represented IRCTC and warned me against complaining to officials. The caller said that he would charge Rs 20, Rs 30 or Rs 350 for a water bottle and that who was I to fix how much he could charge,” he added.

Thanks to the tweet, the supervisor of hospitality on-board Vijay Kumar and assistant manager Kalyan reached the coach sometime later. “They showed me pictures of different vendors on the train. I identified the said vendor. He was made to come to our coach and apologise to the passenger and made to return Rs 5 to him,” he added. Asked about it, IRCTC regional manager, Bengaluru region, B Ramesh told TNIE, “We slap a fine of Rs 20,000 on anyone found to be cheating by overbilling.”

