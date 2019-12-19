Scrap CAA, demand Bengaluru protesters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Youth Welfare Trust, in association with various other organisations, held a candlelight protest near Jal Bhavan on Bannerghatta Road on Wednesday against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The agitators held placards demanding that the Act be scrapped and that NRC be dropped. Trust president Maasthi Zakir Ali Khan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have thrown secularism into the wind and ‘insulted’ visionaries like poet Pampa and social reformer Basavanna ‘by going against their thoughts’.

Trust members hold a candlelight protest, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

As thousands gathered, exceeding expectations of the turnout by far, the protest was cut short. The organisers said that they had to wind up the protest in a hurry as they did not want the situation to get out of hand and also to avoid inconveniencing commuters. The police had made elaborate security arrangements for the protest.

“It appears that the Centre has a single-point agenda to throw Muslims out of the country. The government has dealt a hard blow to them by introducing CAA and NRC. If the government does not roll back the Act, we will intensify the protest,” he said. Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy also took part in

the protest. Meanwhile, ABVP members held a demonstration supporting the CAA.