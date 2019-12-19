Home Cities Bengaluru

Stage3 puts haute couture up for rent

The opportunity has seen most of the industry’s top designers begin participating in the platform. 

Published: 19th December 2019 06:45 AM

By Jonathan ananda 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Gone are the days when haute couture was the sole prerogative of the deep-pocketed. Now, Indian brides sashay through weddings flaunting `7 lakh Sabyasachi outfits, rented out at a tenth of the cost. Party crazy and fashion conscious, but without much moolah in bank accounts, millennials pick up high fashion from top designers at `2,000 per outfit. 

Founded in 2016 by Sabena Puri, Sanchit Baweja and Rina Dhaka, fashion rental startup Stage3 says it has made it its business to make hard, glamorous fashion “accessible to the aspirational”. The platform, which rents out occasion wear from over 50 marquee designers, including brans such as Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Rhea Kapoor and Sabyasachi, has an attractive business model. The start-up either buys inventory from top designers or acquires them on a revenue sharing basis and rents them out at 10 per cent of the MRP. 

“The designer wear market in India is worth $2 billion a year. Most of these clothes are hardly ever worn again and sit uselessly in closets, especially occasion wear,” pointed out Sanchit Baweja, co-founder and chief business officer. For India’s plethora of designers, fashion stylists, bloggers and even movie production houses, Stage3’s model offers an easy, lucrative avenue to monetise hundreds of crores worth of high fashion just sitting in their studios. The opportunity has seen most of the industry’s top designers begin participating in the platform. 

“The first few months, we spent getting top designers on the platform. We went to 30-40 top designers in the country and bought inventory from them outright at a 30-40 per cent markdown. This acted as a pull factor for both customers and up and coming designers. After a few months, many designers started offering outfits on a fully revenue sharing basis,” Baweja said. 

The startup currently has over 80 per cent of its inventory on a revenue sharing basis, with 20-25 per cent of the stock coming from individual contributors, largely on a revenue sharing system. “We do not buy a lot of our stock… our model is very asset light,” Baweja said, pointing out that the company is also attracting interest from Bollywood production houses. “Not only do they also have warehouses filled with outfits, they also rent out stuff from us for non-lead costumes,” he added. 

While the hard fashion items are offered for rent beginning from as little as `2,200-2,500 per event (three days) to as much as `60,000 per event depending on the designer, the company also has a sub-brand called Alaya, under which it sells outfit capsules averaging around `1,500-1,700 per outfit. 

