Theatrical experience on life of a legend

Sangeetha Sambhrama Trust and BENAKA will bring  on stage a play depicting the art and life of legendary Vidya Sundari Bengaluru Nagarathanamma.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sangeetha Sambhrama Trust and BENAKA will bring  on stage a play depicting the art and life of legendary Vidya Sundari Bengaluru Nagarathanamma. She was among the last practitioners of the devadasi tradition in India, and the first president of the Association of the Devadasis of Madras Presidency. She was a Carnatic singer, cultural activist, scholar, and courtesan.

A descendant of courtesans, she was also a patron of the arts and a historian. She was a feminist at a time when feminism was a concept unheard of.  Her devotion to poet-composer Shri Tyagaraja inspired her to renovate and construct a shrine over the Samadhi of the Guru at Thiruvayyar.  She was instrumental in conducting the Tyagaraja Aradhana on a grand scale. Within a male-dominated festival, she was the feminist aggressive enough to ensure that women artistes were given equal opportunity to perform. 

She organised a parallel music festival and named it ‘Pengal Katchi’ (Women’s Concert), held concurrently with the one organised by the male-centric groups of the music festival. The story of the life of Vidyasundari Bengaluru Nagarathnamma was waiting to be told since a long time and award-winning director T S Nagabharana has come out with the concept, design and direction of this grand theatrical experience. The musical production is a collaborative effort of Sangeetha Sambhrama Trust, dedicated to the arts, headed by Karnataka Kalasree Dr. P Rama, musician par excellence, and reputed theatre group BENAKA.

P Rama has provided the music. The stage adaptation of the biography The Devadasi and the Saint, the life and times of Bengaluru Nagarathnamma by V Sriram and a Kannada novel by Maleyuru Guruswamy is by Hooli Shekhar and Prathibha Nandakumar.  Choreography has been done by Pulikeshi Kasturi.
