Trio assaults traffic cops, two arrested

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of three bike riders assaulted two traffic police officers recently when the latter tried to stop them from riding in the wrong direction on a one-way road. There was a traffic diversion on the road on the flyover’s upper ramp due to repair work by BBMP. Police officers managed to nab two riders, while the third person managed to escape, leaving his bike on the spot.

According to a complaint filed by Sanganagowda (45), a police sub-inspector with Chickpet traffic police station, he and his colleague Vijay Kumar were beaten up by three bike riders Manoj Kumar (30), a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Abhimanyu Bansal (27), a resident of Basavanagudi, and Jitendra Singh (30), who is at large.

On Monday evening, Sanganagowda, along with two assistant sub-inspectors and other staff, was deployed to control traffic movement which was causing a jam due to the repair work. When they were putting barricades, three two-wheelers coming from BB junction were found riding recklessly against the one-way road. When Sanganagowda asked them to stop their bikes, they almost hit him and tried to escape.

When they tried to nab the trio, Manoj took his helmet and hit Sanganagowda. Head constable Vijay Kumar, who witnessed the assault, tried to catch Manoj too. Meanwhile, another bike rider Abhimanyu assaulted Vijay and the third accused Jitendra joined him too. He tore the officer’s uniform and when Sanganagowa and other officers tried to catch him, he pushed Vijay and managed to escape leaving his bike at the spot.

Later, the police managed to detain Manoj and Abhimanyu and the Law and Order police were called to the spot. After finishing his duty, Sanganagowda filed a complaint with Chamarajpet police statio. Manoj and Abhimanyu are friends and Jitendra was an acquaintance, said an investigating officer. “The trio not only violated the traffic rules but also assaulted policemen on duty in front of hundreds of motorists witnessing it. We have taken up a case and all three bikes have been seized. Efforts are on to nab Jitendra,” the officer added.