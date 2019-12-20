Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP forest cell rescues peafowl

They pointed that there have also been instances where people do not inform and take the birds away, which is an offence.

Published: 20th December 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The wildlife rescue team of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) rescued an adult peafowl in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, near Kengeri, in ward number 198.

The peafowl was attacked by street dogs and it was tired after trying to defend. The locals in the vicinity saw the pathetic condition of the peafowl and informed the BBMP forest cell. The incident occurred two days ago, but came to light only on Thursday morning.

Prasanna Kumar, zonal wildlife rescuer of BBMP’s wildlife wing, rescued the bird. Peafowls are listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The bird had suffered grievous injuries on its leg and wings and is under medication at the wildlife hospital in Kengeri. The forest cell officials said that they get calls for rescuing peafowls every month. The cases are rising only because of increasing development taking place in the city. Also, untouched lakes and green patches like Bengaluru University and Turrahalli forest patches are being disturbed. “The last call we had received was 15 days ago from Girinagar, where we found the tired and dehydrated peafowl taking shelter on a rain tree. The locals had seen the bird and informed the BBMP,” he said.

The forest cell officials urged citizens to inform them of any wildlife rescue immediately, especially in cases of peafowl. They pointed that there have also been instances where people do not inform and take the birds away, which is an offence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp