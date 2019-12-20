BBMP forest cell rescues peafowl

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The wildlife rescue team of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) rescued an adult peafowl in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, near Kengeri, in ward number 198.

The peafowl was attacked by street dogs and it was tired after trying to defend. The locals in the vicinity saw the pathetic condition of the peafowl and informed the BBMP forest cell. The incident occurred two days ago, but came to light only on Thursday morning.

Prasanna Kumar, zonal wildlife rescuer of BBMP’s wildlife wing, rescued the bird. Peafowls are listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act. The bird had suffered grievous injuries on its leg and wings and is under medication at the wildlife hospital in Kengeri. The forest cell officials said that they get calls for rescuing peafowls every month. The cases are rising only because of increasing development taking place in the city. Also, untouched lakes and green patches like Bengaluru University and Turrahalli forest patches are being disturbed. “The last call we had received was 15 days ago from Girinagar, where we found the tired and dehydrated peafowl taking shelter on a rain tree. The locals had seen the bird and informed the BBMP,” he said.

The forest cell officials urged citizens to inform them of any wildlife rescue immediately, especially in cases of peafowl. They pointed that there have also been instances where people do not inform and take the birds away, which is an offence.