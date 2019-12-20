Home Cities Bengaluru

BWSSB to get 1,000 more personnel after long wait

Recruitment process to take nearly two years to be completed

Published: 20th December 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), gasping due to an acute shortage of staff for over a decade, has received a shot in the arm with the state government sanctioning an additional 1,081 personnel. The need to cater to water supply and sanitation requirements in the 110 villages in the newly added areas in the periphery of the city have put acute stress on the existing staff as additional staff have not been recruited since 2010.

A top official told The New Indian Express, “We received the letter from the Finance Department just this week. Our proposal was sent to them in the financial year 2012-2013 calling for 1,700 new staffers, and this offers us much-needed relief. The last sanctioned recruitment was in 2010 when recruitment of 3,500 staff was approved.The recruitment process will take nearly two years to be completed as numerous processes need to be gone through, he added.

BWSSB Employees Association president Rudregowda gave the break-up of the newly approved personnel as follows: 44 assistant engineers, 38 junior engineers, 150 helpers (also called as valve men) and 120 meter readers. “These constitute 352 regular staff while the remaining staff would be recruited from the outsourced workers. It is this aspect that we are strongly objecting to,” he said. BWSSB presently has 1,700 outsourced workers.He conceded that maintenance had suffered enormously because of the shortage.

During the Jalaspandana organised by BWSSB last month at Bommanahalli, it came to light that public in many peripheral areas did not receive water bills for nearly nine months due to lack of meter readers to carry out readings.

BWSSB manages the show presently by deputing staff from the Project Division to the outer areas and plans to send staff from Operation and Maintenance Division next.

Engineer-in-Chief Kemparamaiah said the green signal for recruitment comes with many conditions attached to it and he is yet to study it in detail. “The additional workforce will improve our efficiency. At present, many valve men are outsourced and we get repeated complaints against them that they release water based on their whims and fancies. Similarly, collection carried out by private parties does not reach us sometimes affecting our revenues,” he said. In the case of them becoming regular staffers, the Board will be able to control how they work, Kemparamaiah added.

