CAA protests: Stir adds to Bengaluru's traffic mess

Mysore Bank Circle saw protest by around 150 CPM members, who were detained and taken to the CAR Grounds and police stations in BMTC buses. 

Published: 20th December 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic near the Town Hall was the worst hit owing to the protests | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Protests in front of the city’s Town Hall and Mysore Bank Circle on KG Road against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday caused massive traffic jams in the Central Business District (CBD) the effect of which was felt till 6.30 pm. While it was traffic as usual till 11 am, things took a turn for the worse after thousands of people gathered to protest.

Mysore Bank Circle saw protest by around 150 CPM members, who were detained and taken to the CAR Grounds and police stations in BMTC buses. In Town Hall, however, the crowd was unstoppable. While there were hardly anyone till 11 am, close to 6,000 people gathered in front of the Town Hall by noon. As a result, traffic was hit in Hudson Circle, Vittal Mallya Road, Richmond Road,  Nrupathunga Road, KR Market, Avenue Road, Race Course Road, a few roads in Chamarajpet, KG Road, JC Road, SP Road, KH Road and several other areas in the CBD.  

Adding to the woes of those travelling towards KR Market and Mysuru Road were BMTC buses — hired to take away protesters — parked near Corporation. There were instances of school buses dropping children home as late as 7 pm owing to the traffic.

Meanwhile, Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj was detained by the police at his residence in the morning before he could join the protest.

